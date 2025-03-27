Todd Owyoung/NBC

It’s Nikki Glaser’s stunning blast-from-the-past throwback!

On Wednesday, Nikki took to Instagram to post side-by-side images of her 2009 and 2025 appearances on “The Tonight Show."

She’s undergone quite a transformation from pre-fame rising star to bona fide comedy queen.

Glaser joked with Jimmy Fallon that she’s planning to go under the knife for a facelift in “August 2026,” and she doesn’t care about any shame heading her way.

She said, “I’m gonna do it. I have no problem with that. You’ve got to do it subtly, so they go, ‘What’s she doing?’ and you can just go, ‘Just meditating more. I’m doing the type of meditation that removes your eyelid skin.’ That’s what they say. ‘I’m drinking more water. I’m just working on my gut health, so my brow has been lowered 2 inches.’”

Glaser called plastic surgery “a wise investment.”

She elaborated, “There’s kind of a stigma around getting face work or investing in your beauty and doing all these procedures. And there is maybe a little bit of a sadness to it, but I kind of also am like, ‘Well, it makes my life better.’ People treat you better when you’re hotter. It’s just a fact. It’s a sad fact of life.”

But her comments on the weight-loss drug Ozempic have the comedian facing some online backlash.

She loves Ozempic, saying, “I’m like, ‘Do it. I have no judgment and the shame is only from thin people who want you to stay fat; like, that’s really where it’s coming from. They just go, ‘No, you’re stealing medicine from diabetics who need it.’ Like, that’s their excuse.”

Glaser is comedy’s “it” girl after killing it at the 2025 Golden Globes and roasting Tom Brady.

Before she conquered Hollywood, she survived deep personal struggles, like nearly dying from an eating disorder.

She told Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show, “I was anorexic when I was 17… One day, I didn’t eat because I was nervous because I had a date. He’s way out of my league and he actually kind of liked me, so I got so nervous about it. I didn’t eat all day. The next day, I got some girl, I’ve always wanted her attention, was like, ‘Nikki, you look amazing.’ It was the first thing I was ever good at and then we graduated and I was hospitalized.