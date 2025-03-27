Getty Images

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s bundle of joy has arrived!

On Thursday, MGK announced their baby girl’s arrival with a video of him stroking her little hands on Instagram.

He wrote, “She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed 🥹💓♈️♓️♊️.”

MGK also revealed that their daughter was born on March 27.

Megan has not posted about the baby yet.

Just hours before the announcement, Megan’s ex-husband Brian Austin Green posted a DM from Machine Gun Kelly, which read “Stop asking when our child is gonna be born. you the FEDS 🐀👮‍♂️,” adding, “Quit calling TMZ and focus on that apology you owe me for speaking my name in public."

The 34-year-old musician went on, "You chose the wrong one to f**k with mr child actor. go back to cereal commercials.”

Brian took a screengrab of the message and posted it on Instagram Stories, writing, "😂😂😂😂 I didn't know 'child actor' was something bad."

Green seemed to reference Leonardo DiCaprio as he continued, "Leo, careful. He may be coming for you next 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Brian has made comments about MGK in the past, including telling him to “grow up” after MGK and Megan broke up amid her pregnancy.

Green and Fox, 38, were married from 2010-2021 and share Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8.

Machine Gun Kelly is also the father of Casie, 15.

In November, Fox announced that she was pregnant with MGK’s baby.

This is a rainbow baby for Megan and MGK. She wrote, “Nothing is ever really lost. welcome back 👼🏼❤️.”

Megan also included a pic of a positive pregnancy test and tagged Machine Gun Kelly.

A month later, it was reported that the couple called it quits.