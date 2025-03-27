Getty Images

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s summer wedding is shaping up to be the who’s who of Hollywood!

TMZ reports Oprah, Gayle King, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Eva Longoria, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, and Jewel are all on the guest list.

Other big names include Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner, Barry Diller and Diane von Furstenberg, Brian Grazer, Brooks Nader and Camila Morrone.

The Sun adds that President Trump, Leonardo DiCaprio and Bill Gates are expected at the splashy nuptials, too.

The location? The paper claims the couple will tie the knot in Venice, Italy, adding that local media is reporting the wedding will take place at Gritti Palace and the Aman Hotel.

The Aman is where George and Amal Clooney famously said “I do” in 2014.

According to The Sun, the hotels can charge up to $32,000 per night for their luxury suites!

The outlet adds that Bezos plans to taxi his friends around to festivities in his half-billion-dollar super yacht.

Nothing is too lavish for billionaire Bezos, who proposed to Lauren with a reported $2.5-million, 20-carat ring.

Sanchez is said to be walking down the aisle in an Oscar de la Renta gown, and will be styled by Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

Before she ties the knot, however, Lauren is headed into space with Blue Origin on April 14 with a couple of high-profile guests — Katy Perry and Gayle King!

“Extra’s” Billy Bush caught up with Lauren, a former correspondent for our show, in September, while she was promoting her children’s book “The Fly Who Flew to Space”

She said at the time, “I'm really excited about [the wedding]. I’ve been focusing on the book, obviously. Get to the wedding soon.”