Holly Madison & Zak Bagans Split After 6-Year On-and-Off Relationship

Getty Images

Holly Madison and Zak Bagans have called it quits after dating on and off for six years.

Zak confirmed the split to TMZ, saying, "I won’t get into the details, but I’ll just say we have shared so many great memories and fun times. I’ll always have love in my heart for her and wish the very best for her. I’m dating now and moving on.”

Sources also told the site that the breakup happened a few weeks ago, and they have since unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The “Girls Next Door” alum and the “Ghost Adventures” star first got together in 2019, but briefly split in 2021.

The split news comes as Zak’s “Ghost Adventures” co-host Aaron Goodwin and his wife Victoria have made shocking headlines.

She was arrested March 6 in Nevada for solicitation to commit murder and conspiracy to commit murder after texts about an alleged murder-for-hire plot to kill Aaron were uncovered.

In an arrest report obtained by People magazine, Victoria allegedly said she was “lonely” and having marriage problems. She claimed she did not want Aaron dead, and could not remember sending any messages about a hitman. Aaron has since filed for divorce.