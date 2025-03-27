Getty Images

A month after their deaths, Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa still have not been buried.

TMZ reports that no one has claimed Hackman and Betsy’s bodies.

The Office of the Medical Examiner in New Mexico confirmed to the outlet that their names were still on the list of unclaimed decedents.

While it’s unknown why the bodies are unclaimed, officials told the outlet it’s not an unusual situation. His family could possibly be ironing out the funeral arrangements.

Hackman and Arakawa’s bodies were found at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on February 26.

The bodycam footage from the death scene was recently released by the Santa Fe County Sherriff’s Office.

In the videos, law enforcement officers are at the Hackman residence after a 911 call was placed. The footage is from several deputies who were walking outside the home.

In one video obtained by "Extra," the deputies are seen interviewing one of the workers who found the bodies.

The groundskeeper gets emotional while talking about Gene and his Betsy, saying, "I get attached to all these people, you know? They treat me really well, and her, she was a sweetheart. And to see them like that..."

There is also video of a deputy speaking to Gene’s daughter Elizabeth on the phone about handling the remains of the dog that was found dead in the home along with Gene and Betsy.

She says, "I'm thinking, um, cremate the dog and bury it with Betsy." She also asks, "If the dog was wearing a collar, could you save that for me?"