Elisabeth Moss hit the red carpet for a PaleyFest L.A. 2025 event for the sixth and final season of “The Handmaid’s Tale” on Wednesday.

“Extra” spoke with Moss, whose character June declared an all-out war. Is she getting her revenge?

Elisabeth answered, “Yeah, I think she does. We’ve definitely promised a revolution… That revolution is here.”

Moss couldn’t say what will happen in the finale but noted, “I really feel like it’s from our heart, the finale, so I hope that people feel that.”

Elisabeth is also producing “The Handmaid’s Tale” sequel series “The Testaments” but seemingly shut the door on possibly appearing on the show.

She said, “I don’t plan to appear, just produce. Although, if I was going to appear, I definitely would lie to you.”

Moss recently described the final season as a “love letter” to fans and explained what she meant. She commented, “We love the show and we understand what fans love about it and we’ve tried to, I think, not serve them completely but make sure that they feel that we get them.”

“Extra” also chatted with Elisabeth’s co-star Yvonne Strahovski, who teased what we’ll see from her character Serena.

She dished, “I think this is the most raw we’ve seen Serena, and we’ve seen a lot of raw, but I think this is even more raw… Perhaps, you know, if there was ever a chance for her to be a little bit more redeemable, this might be it.”

Yvonne admitted it’ll be “devastating” to say goodbye to the show. She added, “It’s really unexpectedly a lot of grief, I think, to part with Serena, particularly her.”

Strahovski recalled the last day of filming, describing it as “weird.” She elaborated, “It felt really anticlimactic after all these years, but here we are.”

She also revealed the special memento she took from the set, "I took my finger. Serena's leather finger."