Brian Austin Green, 51, just shared a private message he received from Machine Gun Kelly!

MGK is expecting a child with Brian’s ex-wife Megan Fox. According to Brian, MGK sent a DM to Green on Instagram that said, "Stop asking when our child is gonna be born. you the FEDS 🐀👮‍♂️," adding, “Quit calling TMZ and focus on that apology you owe me for speaking my name in public."

The 34-year-old musician went on, "You chose the wrong one to f**k with mr child actor. go back to cereal commercials.”

Brian took a screengrab of the message and posted it on Instagram Stories, writing, "😂😂😂😂 I didn't know 'child actor' was something bad."

Green seemed to reference Leonardo DiCaprio as he continued, "Leo, careful. He may be coming for you next 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Brian has made comments about MGK in the past, including telling him to “grow up” after MGK and Megan broke up amid her pregnancy.

Green and Fox, 38, were married from 2010-2021 and share Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8.

He also has Kassius, 23, with ex Vanessa Marcil and son Zane, 2, with fiancée Sharna Burgess, 39.