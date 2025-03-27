Billie Eilish & Nat Wolff Fuel More Dating Rumors

Getty Images

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff have everyone wondering if they are dating!

The two have been seen together multiple times.

On Tuesday, they were spotted enjoying each other’s company in New York City.

Along with seeing Andrew Scott’s one-man performance of “Vanya” at the Lucille Lortel Theater, they also hung out at Alan Cumming’s Club Cumming and East Village hot spot the Phoenix.

At the Phoenix, an eyewitness told Page Six Billie and Nat were “playing pool and were affectionate.”

The source also claimed to have overheard Wolff telling a patron that he was dating Eilish.

Earlier this month, Billie and Nat were seen together after she was honored at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

An insider insisted that the two are “just friends,” telling DailyMail.com, “They're more like siblings than anything else and there is no romance between them. Billie is much more interested in women right now.”

Over the past year, Eilish has been open about her attraction to women, and even released songs inspired by her relationships with women.

Last year, Nat starred in Billie’s self-directed music video for “Chihiro.”

In the music video, the two are seen wrestling and embracing each other in the grass.

Billie explained that their characters were showing the “external expression of an internal push and pull, as our deepest feelings of fear, love, or desire inevitably catch up to us, no matter how hard we try to run away.”

Nat’s younger brother Alex Wolff is an opener for Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft tour.