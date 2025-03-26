‘Rust’ Trailer: First Look at Alec Baldwin as Outlaw in Film Marred by Tragic Shooting

The “Rust” trailer was released on Wednesday, revealing the first footage of Alec Baldwin as outlaw Harland Rust.

The movie has all the classic western tropes, from horses to a hanging to guns blazing.

According to the synopsis, it takes place in 1880s Kansas and “recently orphaned Lucas McCalister (Patrick Scott McDermott) accidentally kills a rancher and is sentenced to hang. In a twist of fate, his estranged grandfather, the notorious outlaw Harland Rust (Baldwin), breaks him out of jail and takes him on the run toward Mexico. As they flee across the unforgiving wilderness, the fugitive pair must outrun the determined U.S. Marshal Wood Helm (Josh Hopkins) and a ruthless bounty hunter named ‘Preacher’ (Travis Fimmel).”

At one point, as Harland sits next to Lucas at a campfire, he says, “Some things in this life you can’t get back, I reckon.”

The film has a tragic history. In October 2021, Baldwin, who was also a producer on “Rust,” was holding a gun that discharged, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza on the set in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

In April, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to 18 months in prison. Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter, but the case was later dismissed.

“Rust” first premiered at Poland’s Camerimage Festival in November. Souza attended with Bianca Cline, who took over cinematography following Hutchins’ death.

According to Variety, Souza shared with the audience, “We are here in a place that she loved so much, probably second only to being on set. I want to thank you all for coming and for taking a few hours out of your day to come celebrate my friend and to celebrate her art and her talent. She really was something.”