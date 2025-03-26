‘RHOBH’ S14 Reunion Trailer: Garcelle Storms Out & Kyle Gets Grilled About Sexuality

Griffin Nagel/Bravo

The ladies of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” are spilling the tea and throwing shade in the explosive trailer for the three-part Season 14 reunion!

We’re breaking down the biggest moments from the trailer, starting with the surprise exit no one saw coming, as Garcelle Beauvais stormed out after getting into it with Dorit Kemsley.

As she walked off the set, Garcelle said, “I am just so f**king sick of it.” She later declared, "I can't be friends with people like that. I don't trust them."

The reunion was filmed just weeks before Garcelle announced that she was leaving the show after five seasons.

Kyle Richards was also in the hot seat, getting grilled again about her rumored relationship and steamy music video with singer Morgan Wade.

Richards told the cast, “She didn’t sign up for this show,” to which Garcelle fired back, “She didn’t sign up for this show this season."

Host Andy Cohen chimed in, “Putting out a music video that is the two of you as lovers, you can’t have your cake and eat it, too.”

Kyle appeared shocked by Andy’s comments.

Sutton Stracke recently told "Extra" she has mended fences with Kyle, making their on-again-off-again friendship stronger.

But Sutton's season-long feud with castmate Dorit Kemsley hits a boiling point at the reunion.

"I don't think I'm superior to anyone," Sutton says in the trailer, teeing up Dorit for this comeback for the ages: "You don't exactly live like the Queen of Sheba. You live on a f***ing main road."