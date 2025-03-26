Getty Images

Lady A singer Charles Kelley and his wife Cassie are having another baby!

On Tuesday, the couple announced that they are expecting their second child together.

Alongside a series of photos, Cassie wrote on Instagram, “Biggest surprise of our lives! Baby Kelley coming early fall 2025 🍼👶🏻🤰🏼 Big brother is the MOST excited 💛💛💛.”

The maternity photos also included their son Ward, 9.

The news comes just weeks after Charles’ bandmate Hillary Scott announced she is expecting her fourth child with husband Chris Tyrrell.

Last month, Hillary shared on Instagram, “Chris, Eisele, Emory, Betsy, and I are overjoyed to report that this summer our family will be made complete with the most precious little SISTER joining the family. I’m dusting off that Maternity bin from the storage room ONE more time. 😅."

