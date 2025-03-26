Kathryn Hahn Plays Coy on Who Inspired Her Crass ‘The Studio’ Exec (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“The Studio” stars Seth Rogen, Catherine O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz and Chase Sui Wonders sat down with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour to dish on the new comedy series.

Seth’s character Matt Remick helms a legacy movie studio, as he and his and his team deal with infighting, narcissistic artists, and corporate overlords while trying to stay alive and relevant in the ever-elusive pursuit of making great movies.

Rogen said shopping the show around was surprisingly easy, considering it is about Hollywood, explaining, “To our delight, people were pretty enthusiastic about the idea.”

Kathryn played coy about who her tough and foul-mouthed marketing chief might be inspired by, saying, “There is like a tapestry of women,” before Seth interrupted with, “But there is sorta one, isn’t there?,” causing everyone to laugh. Hahn still insisted “there’s a bunch” of women who inspired her.

Catherine O’Hara plays a former studio head character and insisted, “I personally did not model my character on anyone.”

She added, “I just went with what was on the page, so if it's too close to somebody you have to blame [Seth].”

Chase talked about sending in a self-tape, sharing, “Then I got a callback and it was Seth and Evan on a Zoom and they were just like, ‘Toss out the script let's just riff,’ which is really scary.”

She added, “Luckily. my character was like a ball of nerves, so it worked to my favor.”

Seth also shared what he thinks the audience will be most surprised to learn about the people who run studios — that they actually love movies!

Rogen said, “I think the average person does not think that the people who run studios actually care about movies… That is not at all true. They are people who love movies and who are genuinely conflicted all day every day about what is the best way to both protect their careers but also make films that they think are good, and I think that that is a really interesting part of the industry is that that people do love film but also make many bad ones.”

They also teased guest stars like Bryan Cranston, Martin Scorsese and Ron Howard. Seth said, “Everyone who did it was really psyched about it.”