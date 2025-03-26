Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow, 52, and Meghan Markle, 43, put on a united front amid feud rumors.

The Goop founder took to Instagram Stories for an “Ask Me a Question” session, addressing a fan who asked, “Are you comprehending the Meghan Markle beef that social media says you two have?”

Paltrow answers, “I genuinely do not understand this at all, whatsoever,” turning to someone off camera and asking, “Do you understand this?”

The camera pans to Meghan, who is sitting at the table eating pie. She gestures that she has no idea what the rumors are about.

Instagram

Earlier this month, Vanity Fair asked Gwyneth if she saw Markle’s As Ever lifestyle brand as competition.

She insisted, “I was raised to see other women as friends, not foes. I think there’s always more than enough to go around. Everybody deserves an attempt at everything that they want to try.”

Gwyneth added, “Another woman is never your competition.”