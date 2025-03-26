Getty Images

Katie Thurston has suffered a setback amid her battle with breast cancer.

The Bachelor Nation star was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in February, and now says doctors have found spots on her liver.

The 34-year-old explained on her Boobie Broadcast Channel on Instagram that she is awaiting biopsy results.

On Sunday, she wrote, “An MRI today to check on the suspicious spot on my liver. Hoping it’s not cancer. Not only would this mean my cancer is spreading but it would also remove me from the [I-SPY] clinical trial.”

Katie followed up Monday to share that she had an update from her online portal that revealed, “Two liver lesions, measuring up to 1.4 cm, most likely metastatic disease.”

Thurston said of her doctor, “She seemed to be leaning more on the cancer in the liver vs. optimistic. This would put me at stage 4. I’d love to hear from my sisters who are stage 4 in terms of quality of life, motherhood, etc.”

On Tuesday, she shared she was having a port placement, adding, “We were also able to do liver biopsy at the same time since the radiologist could get a good read with an ultrasound instead of CT scan… anticipating results next week. Feeling optimistic.”

Along with some trial treatments, Thurston is scheduled to go through chemotherapy and surgery.

The update regarding her health comes after Katie and Jeff Arcuri moved up their wedding date, tying the knot over the weekend.

The ceremony took place in their backyard in NYC, with only their parents attending.

She shared with Us Weekly ahead of the nuptials, “It was so sweet. Obviously, we were wanting to plan a wedding and there’s a lot of emotions that come in with chemo and the impact and the health and we don’t know what the next year looks like. And one night he said, ‘I want to show you that I still love you and that I’m here to stay. I’ll get married to you tomorrow.’ We flew our parents in from Michigan and Washington State. We got our marriage license and a friend is just gonna marry us.”

The couple are planning to have a bigger celebration with friends once she beats cancer.

She noted, “It was this kind gesture of him saying, truly, in sickness and in health. He is proving that he’s here to stay. He shows up every day and he does it in ways that just continue to surprise.”

Jeff added, “I want to be able to be in the hospital with her and just be like, ‘My wife’s in there.’ There’s more power to that. I don’t want to be not with you for any of this.”