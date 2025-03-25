‘The Last of Us’ Star Bella Ramsey on ‘Beautiful’ Response to Sharing Autism Diagnosis (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Bella Ramsey talked to “Extra’s” special correspondent Vanessa Borge on the red carpet for “The Last of Us” Season 2 in L.A.

Bella spoke about Ellie’s evolution in Season 2, saying, “I feel like Season 1 she grew up in a way, and Season 2 she grows up again in very different ways, and obviously there's been a five-year gap in which you haven't seen what's gone on.”

They described the season as “rainy” and “damp” while shooting, but teased that for audiences it will be “complex.”

There was also a sweet moment when show creator Craig Mazin crashed Bella’s interview, and he told the star in an apocalypse he would choose them to be by his side. Craig insisted, “I feel like my odds would be better with you than with Pedro [Pascal]. Pedro runs.”

Bella agreed, saying, “One hundred percent.”

Bella’s co-star Pascal is turning 50 soon, and Ramsey’s got the perfect gift in mind! “I came up with this idea of making him a martini instead of just buying him the ingredients because he really likes a martini… Or maybe I just, I don't know, I'll give him a hug.”

Plus, Bella opened up about receiving some “beautiful” messages after revealing their autism diagnosis.

They said, “I've had some really beautiful messages from people, people that I've been able to talk to about that and give some hope and encouragement to, which has been really amazing. Like young people who are struggling who have just been diagnosed and don't know what it means, it's been really nice to sort of feel like I've been a bit of a light to those people. So, yeah, it's just cool to be here and be myself like I always have been but now like people know if I'm a bit weird like why.”