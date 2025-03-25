‘The Bachelor’s’ Grant & Juliana on Some Tough Conversations & Wedding Plans (Exclusive)

ABC

“The Bachelor’s” happy couple Grant Ellis and Juliana Pasquarosa chatted with “Extra’s” special correspondent A.J. Andrews the day after the world saw their finale engagement.

Juliana showed off her ring, and Grant dished on picking it out, “I know Jules’ style and I think it fits her perfectly… It's classy, but a little sassy.”

She said it feels like a “breath of fresh air” to finally be out in the open. “I can change his contact name in my phone to Grant,” she noted, revealing his code name was "Wolf Pack or Die, Baby.”

She also recalled the moment she knew she was falling for Grant, saying, “It definitely was Scotland because, like I told him, I'm a slow burn. It's going to take me a while to allow myself to trust you enough to open up, and when I did and he just heard me and saw me and and cried with me, I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I love this man.’”

Juliana recalled thinking, “There's so many other girls here, like, I don't know if I can actually admit that to myself and to him, but eventually he drew it out of me.”

Ellis shared how much he loves Juliana for who she is on the inside and how she always keeps it real!

Grant said, “Along the journey, we connected on such a deep level — just life experiences — and Jules is somebody who wears her heart on her sleeve also, and she doesn't care what people think. She's going to be herself, and I think that that's a strength.”

He later added, “She's real… and it shows through different situations so that is one of her biggest qualities.”

Plus, Grant reflected on the difficult decision he faced, answering criticism that he led on runner-up Litia by using the “L” word.

“I think I led with empathy,” Ellis said. “I think I led with my heart and if people think that I led Litia on, you know, I don't regret telling her I loved her. I hope that she learned from our relationship, I learned from that relationship and I just I want people to know I wish her the best.”

Juliana and Grant also spoke about some tough conversations they’ve had while watching the show back and how it ultimately brought them closer.

Pasquarosa said it was “difficult,” adding, “I think it's an unconventional situation that we were both in, but it was important and I think that it was just something that we had to go through, and we were both honest. I was honest about how I felt and and you were honest about having to relive all of that and and I feel like I supported you and you also supported me, so it just made us stronger at the end of the day.”

Ellis interjected, “It really helped our relationship grow at the end of the day. It helped us face situations head on.”

As for what’s next, Grant is packing his bags to move to Boston.

He said, “I got a crib in Houston, I got an apartment. I’m going to have one in Boston and we're going to be out, we're going to be in Italy, we're going to be everywhere.”

The couple also talked wedding plans, and they’re thinking Italy!

Grant said, “We are taking it one day at a time but it's definitely something we talk about, but Italy's our first stop.”

Juliana insisted, “We're going to get married in Italy!”

She said, “It will be big but the intention is to be intimate and really just surrounded by love.”

Will it be televised? Juliana said, “No.” Grant added, “We want some privacy, just a little bit with that aspect.”

He would be, however, happy to go back on TV for “Dancing with the Stars.”