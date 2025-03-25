Getty Images

“Zola” star Taylour Paige, 34, is going to be a mom!

Paige is expecting her first child with fashion designer husband Rivington Angulo.

On Monday, Taylour posted an Instagram pic of her growing baby bump without any caption necessary.

In the pic, Paige wore a form-fitting white dress, which accentuated her baby bump.

Last month, Taylour put her baby bump on full display at the 2025 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards.

In a TikTok video, Paige was seen chatting it up with Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good.

Taylour and Rivington have been married since October 2022.

Some of the guests to attend the wedding include her “Zola” co-star Riley Keough, her “Hit the Floor” co-star Logan Browning, and Georgie Flores.