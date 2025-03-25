Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce caught up with a friend while vacationing in Montana!

An insider tells Page Six the couple was spotted having dinner with sportscaster Erin Andrews while dining at the Auric Room supper club and speakeasy at Lone Mountain Ranch in Big Sky.

A source told the paper, “Erin is close friends with Taylor and Travis, and Travis even jokingly credits Erin with encouraging Taylor to date him. They’re all good friends.”

Erin and Charissa Thompson — who is also an “Extra” correspondent — famously put in a good word for Travis in August 2023 on their “Calm Down with Erin and Charissa” podcast.

The episode aired after Travis attended Taylor’s Eras tour stop in Kansas City in July 2023, but before Taylor attended his Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023.

Erin and Charissa shared a throwback clip from the episode on Instagram after news broke the couple was dating, and Travis took notice.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end found it funny, writing, “You two are something else!!” as he added laughing-crying emojis and raised hands. He added, “I owe you big time!!”

During the episode, Andrews sent a message to Taylor, saying, “Please try our friend Travis. He is fantastic.”

She continues, “I know we’re not the best of friends, we’re not even friends, but I consider you one. Take us up on this. Go on a date with this guy. Do it for America.”

Charissa adds, “Do it for yourself, do it for us, do it for the people, because there is no one who would give you a better time.”

Back in July 2024, Erin spoke with "Extra" and expressed her gratitude for Swift wearing her clothing line.

Erin said, “She started early in the season. She wore one of our windbreakers, which I lost my mind and, you know, was so grateful, and then after, actually, just so happens I have the NFL version of the dog tag that she wore at the AFC Championship… I’m just so grateful that one of the, you know, biggest names, female, is supporting other females. It’s just such a cool thing and also supporting small businesses. It means so much.”