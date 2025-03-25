Instagram

“SkyMed” star Aaron Ashmore called it quits with his wife Zoë Kate a couple of years ago, but he managed to keep it secret until now.

Ashmore broke the news of their split on Michael Rosenbaum’s “Inside of You” podcast.

Ashmore revealed, “COVID was a really tough time. We had a brand-new baby. My dad got stuck home with a 3-year-old and a newborn. Then my dad got ill over that time period and passed away. Then, eight months after that, my wife and I decided to split up. So, there was two and a half years there that it was, like, I was grieving my dad and then my marriage dissolved.”

The pair tried hard to save their marriage.

Aaron said, “We were actually in therapy for our merit. My ex is a therapist, so there was always a lot of encouragement to do therapy — and so we did.”

“We were probably in therapy for a year before we ended up deciding that it just wasn’t going to work. I did some therapy afterwards. There were some difficult times,” Ashmore noted.

The former couple has two minor kids together.

Ashmore revealed another major life change that resulted from the split, saying, “A year and a half ago, we had to sell the house. The house that I loved where one of my kids was born. I just couldn’t afford to keep it, and that sent me into a tailspin for a good three or four months. I was depressed. It’s a weird thing because it’s just a house, and I’m going to be able to go buy another house. But it just represented something. It was the last thing of our marriage — the true end of it.”

He said the sale of the house made him realize, “This is finite. There’s nothing left of [relationship]. The kids, of course, but [in terms of] our life together.”

“That really spun me out for a good two or three months,” he emphasized. “I was just really struggling.”

Aaron and Zoë tied the knot in 2014.