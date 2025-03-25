Getty Images

Nearly a year after their split, “The Real Housewives of Miami” stars Alexia and Todd Nepola have finalized their divorce.

Us Weekly reports the two reached a settlement March 17.

In court docs obtained by the outlet, Alexia and Todd agreed on a settlement that “they wish to remain confidential.”

They signed the docs “freely and voluntarily” with the help of counsel.

It had been reported that a prenup was in place. The prenup was signed less than a week before their wedding.

Todd filed for divorce last year after two years of marriage.

In the divorce filing, he claimed the marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

Alexia responded on Instagram Stories, writing, “I am shocked and heartbroken that Todd has chosen to dissolve our marriage. I will take comfort in the fact that my friends and family will be by my side supporting me during his difficult time.”

Despite the split, Alexis and Todd were still in contact. When asked if they hooked up, she admitted on iHeartRadio’s “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast, “Yes, of course. We’ve done it all. We love each other. We’re super into each other.”