Pedro Pascal Laughs Off Jennifer Aniston Dating Rumors (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Pedro Pascal spoke to “Extra’s” special correspondent Vanessa Borge at the L.A. premiere of “The Last of Us” Season 2 amid rumors he is dating Jennifer Aniston.

“I'm so excited for everyone to see it,” he said. “It's been so long. We've all waited so long, and we waited a long time to get back together and shoot the second season, and everyone has waited so long for it to be released, so I'm just so happy that we get to share it with the world. Everyone cares so deeply about this thing.”

Pedro spotted someone and got distracted, and Vanessa tried to get him to focus, asking, “Is it Jennifer Aniston?”

Smiling, he replied, “No, it’s not. Sorry.” Vanessa added, “Because I mean, there's some rumors.”

Pedro dodged the topic, saying, “Sorry about that — my ADD is off the charts now.”

Aniston came up again, later in the conversation, while Pedro discussed his new movie “The Materialist.”

In the film. Pascal is romancing a matchmaker character played by Dakota Johnson — so, what’s on his list of must-haves in a partner? He said, “Kindness, respect, decency, bad taste in television?”

Vanessa smiling, asked, “Maybe somebody who has good taste in television that watched ‘Friends’ or maybe was on it…?”

Pedro laughed, saying, “I see. Oh, yeah, there you go. There it is.”

Are we going to see him on Aniston’s current hit series, “The Morning Show?” He grinned, replying, “I don’t know... maybe.”

Back on the topic of the new season of “The Last of Us,” Vanessa asked him which one word he would use to describe it. He shared, “Snowy,” adding, “We were part of the elements. They made an imprint.”

Pedro also raved about getting to work with Catherine O’Hara this time around, calling it, “One of the best professional experiences of my life. I think she's a genius, and I've thought so most of my life, and so to get to do a dramatic scene with her — which is not outside of her wheelhouse, she can do anything, I've always known so — and to be somebody that got to witness that kind of a flex is something I'll never forget.”

He went on, “It was one of the best workdays of my life… You always just want a scene partner. There's so many different kinds of [settings] — we're on a snowy mountain and we're chasing drug dealers, we're flying a spaceship — but when you're sitting down and getting to dance with somebody like that, it's as good as it gets.”