‘Married with Children’ Actress Cindyana Santangelo Dead at 58

Getty Images

“Married with Children” actress Cindyana Santangelo has died at the age of 58.

TMZ reports emergency personnel were called to Santangelo’s home in Malibu for medical reasons. Once, they arrived, she was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Sources told the outlet that Santangelo received cosmetic shots before her death.

The L.A. Sheriff’s Department are currently investigating Santangelo’s death.

A cause of death will be determined after the autopsy results.

There were no signs of foul play.

Santangelo posted her last Instagram just five days ago. In honor of her sister’s birthday, she wrote, “Happy Birthday to my beautiful Seaster! ❤️🎉 My friendship with you is a gift, but today is extra special because it’s all about YOU! Your kindness, love, and laughter make life so much better. I’m beyond grateful to have you by my side, and I can’t wait to celebrate many more years together! Cheers to another amazing year, my Wifey for Lifey! 🥂✨”