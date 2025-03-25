Hilaria Baldwin & Daughter Carmen Offer Natural Skincare Recipes in New Book ‘Glowing Up’

It’s time to get your glow on with Hilaria Baldwin and daughter Carmen’s new book!

The duo just released “Glowing Up: Recipes to Rock Your Natural Beauty,” with an emphasis on boosting your beauty routine the natural way with easy-to-follow skincare recipes.

The book also tackles beauty standards and the pressures of society and social media, with tips on how to boost your confidence and feel your best.

“Extra” recently caught up with Hilaria, who said of her 11-year-old, “I'm very proud of Carmen. Carmen's always doing skincare and she's always making her little recipes at home, and so… we wrote the recipes down and it turned into a book.”

She added the book will also be about “trying to manage your self-esteem and not getting pulled too far into pressures.”

Hilaria is also writing a memoir and starring on the TLC show “The Baldwins” alongside husband Alec Baldwin.