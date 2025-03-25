Getty Images

Garcelle Beauvais is leaving “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” after five seasons.

On Tuesday, Beauvais announced the news on Instagram.

In a video, she said, “Hey, guys, so I have some news, I've decided to leave ‘Beverly Hills.’ It's been a wild ride. I mean, some amazing things have happened, and some hard things have also happened, but it's been a ride."

Beauvais revealed why she was exiting, saying, “Nevertheless, one of the reasons why I'm leaving is my family. My boys, their last year of high school is next year, and I want to be a part of that. And Jaid is starting a new career, and I want to be a part of that too. And secondly, I have the most exciting projects that I am developing, producing and acting, and I can't tell you anything right now, but you'll know soon."

Garcelle isn’t ruling out a return to the show, saying, “The door will always be open, so you never know. I might pop back in some time.”

Showing love to the cast and crew, as well as the fans, Beauvais said, “To the fans, I want to say, thank you so much. You guys have cheered me on, supported me and sometimes even fought for me or on my behalf. It means a lot, and I hope you guys will continue on this journey with me. It's not ‘goodbye,’ it's ‘see you later.’"

Garcelle joined the show in 2020.

Just months before her major announcement, “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi caught up with Garcelle as she promoted her Lifetime movie “Terry McMillan Presents: Tempted by Love.”

At the time, Beauvais was shooting the Season 14 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”