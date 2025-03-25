‘Day of Reckoning’ Star Billy Zane Says Marlon Brando Movie Is ‘Love Letter’ to Legendary Actor (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Billy Zane is barely recognizable with long hair and a cowboy hat in “Day of Reckoning.”

“Extra” spoke with Billy, who opened up about playing a U.S. Marshal in the movie, and portraying the legendary Marlon Brando in the upcoming “Waltzing with Brando.”

Zane shared, “My character is a Marshal hell-bent on bringing in this modern Bonnie and Clyde, so much so that he’s willing to break the law in order to uphold it.”

“He’s also dying, so he’s got nothing to lose,” Billy added. “He’s dangerous as all hell.”

Zane has 200 credits to his name, from “Titanic” to “The Phantom,” and he’s got more in store, including “Waltzing with Brando.”

He teased, “You’re going to see a part of Marlon [Brando] that you never thought you’re going to see. It’s a love letter to him as an activist.”