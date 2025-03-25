Bobby Sherman, Former Teen Idol, Announces Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis

Getty Images

Bobby Sherman, one of the most beloved teen idols of the late '60s and '70s, has made a sad announcement.

On Tuesday, his wife Brigitte posted on Facebook that her husband has stage 4 cancer.

In the post, she wrote, "To all of Bobby Sherman’s cherished fans: As many of you know, Bobby has been retired for some time and is no longer able to participate in cameos, sign autographs, or make appearances."

"It is with a heavy heart that we share Bobby has recently been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer," she went on. "During this challenging time, we kindly ask for your understanding and respect for our privacy."

Along with posting a graphic showing Bobby in his prime with the message, "Your kindness means the world. Thank you for keeping Bobby in your prayers," she also wrote, "Thank you so much for still remembering him. We really appreciate it."

Sherman, 81, was initially a protégé of actor Sal Mineo's in the early '60s. Through his connections, he wound up on the ABC music show "Shindig!"

While appearing as a main cast member of the TV series "Here Come the Brides" (1968-1970), his singer career exploded. He scored a no. 3 hit with "Little Woman" (1969) and enjoyed other big hits with "La La La (If I Had You)" (1969), "Julie, Do Ya Love Me" (1970), and "Easy Come, Easy Go" (1970).

Three of his songs were million-sellers, landing him on and in every teen magazine. At the peak of his fame, he appeared on "The Partridge Family" (1971) and in the spin-off "Getting Together" (1971), which was short-lived.

Along with guest spots on various popular shows — "The Love Boat" (1978 & 1982), "Fantasy Island" (1981), "Murder, She Wrote" (1985) — he was once again a series regular on the show "Sanchez of Bel Air" in 1986 for its brief run.

In spite of his impact on pop culture (he was Marge Simpson's girlhood fantasy man on a famous "Simpsons" episode), Sherman only played himself twice, including in his final acting gig, on "Frasier" in 1997.

He left show biz, becoming a medical training officer with the LAPD and a reserve deputy sheriff. He did return to performing from 1998-2001, but once again left the stage.

Sherman and Brigitte, his second wife, founded the BBSC Foundation to help Ghanian students get a quality education.