‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Rachel Leviss Announces She’s a Professional Sound Healer

Instagram

Rachel “Raquel” Leviss has a new skill!

The “Vanderpump Rules” alum just announced, “So grateful to hold space for healing and stepping into the role of a professional sound healer ✨💫.”

Leviss included a video of herself doing a sound bath and went on, “Thank you @schoolofsoundhealing for the teachings and @drishtiyogatucson for giving me the opportunity to hold this beautiful sound bath 🌷 Here’s to growth and new beginnings!!”

She also lists “🌸 Trauma Informed Sound Healer” as part of her bio.

While Rachel has been spending time in Tucson, Arizona, she hinted at bringing her skills to California.

When a commenter asked if she would be offering sound baths at Stagecoach Festival in the Coachella Valley, she replied, “Most definitely!! I might even have some new deeper octave bowls by then!! 🤩🥳”

Rachel has been sharing her sound healing journey over the past several months. In October she posted, “Yesterday I led my first group sound bath at our recovery group’s self-facilitated renewal retreat. Luckily for me, all 20 people in attendance were friends I met a year and a half ago in recovery, which really took the pressure off of trying to perform perfectly. After all, it’s just sharing what calms my mind to those who are seeking to find serenity and connection.”

In November, she offered a “Disco hour heart chakra meditation” with her Instagram followers featuring a chime and one of her bowls.

Meanwhile, just days ago, she sold out a spring equinox sound bath in Tucson.