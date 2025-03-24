Trisha Yearwood Gushes Over 'Love of My Life' Garth Brooks' Support (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Trisha Yearwood received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.

“Extra” spoke with Trisha, who gushed over having “love of my life” Garth Brooks by her side for the special day.

Brooks had a big smile on his face as Trisha was honored. She shared, “He’s my person… He has accomplished so much in his career, but he is happiest when other people win. And I think he just believes in me so much and he believes that I deserve more than I believe I deserve, so I know that he’s genuinely the happiest person here today.”

As for getting her star, the country girl from Georgia said the experience was “pretty overwhelming!”

Showing love for her fans, Trisha added, “I hate to call them fans because they’re friends who’ve been coming to see me live since 1991. They don’t live here, ya know? That’s the thing that really gets me emotional is that these people have loved me from day one for following a dream that I’ve had since I was 5 years old.”

Yearwood has been making music for over 30 years, so what’s the next 30 years going to look like?

Acknowledging her 60th birthday from last year, Trisha answered, “I’ve learned, especially in these last couple of years of working on this new music that is different from anything I’ve ever done in my career… that you’re never done… I feel like the possibilities are endless.”

Yearwood doesn’t know what’s coming, but emphasized, “I’m here for it.”

Tonight, Yearwood is performing at the Troubadour in West Hollywood.