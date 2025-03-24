Tiger Woods & Vanessa Trump Go Instagram Official: ‘Love Is in the Air’

Instagram

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump just took their relationship to the next level.

The couple went Instagram official on Tiger’s account over the weekend, with the message, “Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts.”

He included a photo of himself and Vanessa posing for the camera, and another of them cuddled up together on a hammock.

Ivanka Trump, Vanessa's former sister-in-law, shared her excitement over the relationship, writing in the comments, "So happy for you both ! 🥰🥰."

Vanessa also shared the first pic on her Instagram Stories.

Earlier this month, a source close to Trump told People that the two have been secretly dating for a few months, and that her ex-husband, Donald Trump Jr., is “cool” with the relationship.

Don Jr. and Vanessa called it quits in 2018 after 12 years of marriage.

Another insider told DailyMail.com, “Tiger and Vanessa have been seeing each other since just before Thanksgiving. She comes to his place on Jupiter Island. They’re not living together. She comes over maybe a few nights a week.”

The source added, “They just love hanging out, having dinner, and schmoozing together. They’re sticking close to home, have decided not to make it a thing and go out in public. Not just yet anyway.”

Tiger and Vanessa might have met through their kids, who attend the Benjamin School.

Vanessa’s daughter Kai is an avid golfer, as is his son Charlie.

In February, Tiger was seen arriving at the PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines with Vanessa and Kai by his side.

Tiger is currently recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon, which keep him off the golf course for some time.