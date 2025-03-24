ABC

Grant Ellis had to make a tough choice between Juliana or Litia on Monday’s finale of “The Bachelor.”

(Spoilers ahead.)

In the end Grant chose Juliana!

He told her, "I truly believe you're somebody who is my best friend and I'm so grateful for our journey. And when you're going through the toughest times in your life, I want you to know that you don’t have to go though it alone, that I'll be there for you as your man, as your friend, as your partner. Juliana, will you marry me?”

She told him, "Yes, a million times," adding,"Abso-freakin'-lutley, baby!"

During the "After the Final Rose" episode, Grant and Juliana revealed they are still together.

Juliana insisted, “We’ve lived so many months just connecting and getting to know each other but I’m just so excited to get dinner with this man, have a glass of wine."

He also shed light on why she was his final choice, saying, “Her outlook on life and her character and her demeanor and her rising above situations in her life and how she carries herself. She’s never changed who she is. She’s somebody who’s proven to me that she’s a solid foundation. That’s something that’s important in a relationship and a friendship.”

Earlier in the night, Grant had to break the news to Litia that he wouldn't be proposing.

"You are one of the most amazing, beautiful women that I've ever met and you deserve love," he said. "You deserve to be treated right. This is, this is hard for me. Litia, I love you very much I want to give you everything that you deserve, but I'm not you’re person. And I'm sorry to have gotten to this point."

While he hoped she wouldn't see him in a different light now, Litia told him, "I'm disappointed. Yeah, you're different than I thought."

A few weeks ago, "Extra" caught up with Grant, but he couldn’t reveal if he got down on one knee. Grant did said, “I am very happy with the outcome of how things went and if I had to redo it over again, I would do it.”