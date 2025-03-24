Getty Images

“Big Little Lies” star Shailene Woodley and “Emily in Paris” hottie Lucas Bravo are seemingly dating!

People magazine obtained photos of Shailene and Lucas holding hands and packing on PDA in Paris.

For the outing, Lucas opted for a beanie, puffer jacket, green sweater, and black pants, while Woodley wore a black trench coat, green sweater, and gray pants.

If they are indeed dating, it would be Lucas’ first high-profile relationship since making a name for himself on “Emily in Paris.”

Woodley has been quiet about her love life since breaking things off with NFL legend Aaron Rodgers years ago.

Last year, Shailene opened up about failed relationship, telling Outside magazine, “It always makes me cry."

“It was not right,” Woodley emphasized. “But it was beautiful.”

The two called off their engagement in February 2022.

Without mentioning the broken engagement directly, Shailene said, “I had a really awful, traumatic thing happen in early 2022.”

“I felt like I lost my soul, my self, my happiness, my joy,” Woodley revealed. “I really understood depression and anxiety and, like, complete soul detachment.”

It looks like Shailene might have found happiness with her rumored relationship with Lucas!