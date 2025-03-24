Leonardo DiCaprio’s GF Vittoria Ceretti Makes Rare Comments on Their Private Relationship

Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio, 50, and model Vittoria Ceretti, 26, have been low-key dating for almost two years.

They haven’t done a public appearance together, but Victoria is opening up on their relationship in the latest issue of Vogue France.

While it’s unclear how they linked up, Vittoria reveals that they met in Milan but opts “not to go into details.”

As for “dating one of the most desired people in the world,” Ceretti commented, “It’s something you learn. If what you’re experiencing is real, if you know you love each other, then there’s no reason to be alarmed. Because love protects and gives confidence.”

Ceretti is well aware of how the romance has brought more attention to her.

She noted, “As soon as you’re in a relationship with someone who has a larger following than you, you become ‘girlfriend of ’— or ‘boyfriend of,’ for that matter. And that can be extremely annoying. Suddenly, people are talking about you as so-and-so’s girlfriend who was so-and-so’s ex.”

Over the years, Leo has dated several beautiful models, like Gisele Bündchen, Bar Rafaeli, Camila Morrone, and Gigi Hadid.

Vittoria is trying to break out of the labels that come with dating one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors! She emphasized, “It’s not nice to think that you can't love whoever you want, because of the labels people need to stick on you.”

Ceretti has seen Leo’s work, including his blockbuster movie “Titanic,” which came out in 1997, a year before her birth. She said, “Who hasn't seen it? Or didn’t like it? It’s an iconic film.”

Vittoria and Leo first sparked dating rumors in August 2023.