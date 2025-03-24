Kandi Burruss Reacts to Porsha & Drew ‘RHOA’ Drama (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“RHOA” alum Kandi Burruss was all dolled up for the big Broadway opening night for “Othello” starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal.

“Extra’s Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Kandi, who is a producer of the show.

Burruss recalled the first table read, sharing that Denzel was “cracking jokes” and Jake was “so nice and so welcoming.”

Kandi met Jake for the first time at the table read, saying that he was “getting to know people” who were part of the producing and marketing teams.

Kandi added, “To have Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal onstage, it’s like having living legends onstage together, so when you come in that room, you’re, like, not knowing what to expect. When you’re working with someone, you’re not knowing how they’re going to act… They were just so loving, welcoming, and fun and cool.”

As for the table read itself, it was a master class for Kandi to witness!

She shared, “Some of our super talented icons in this show… came off book to the table read… I’m looking at the script, like, how are they doing that? It’s crazy how prepared. That just shows the professionalism and the level that they’re on.”

Burruss also shared her thoughts on Shamea Morton being promoted to a full-time Housewife on “The Housewives of Atlanta” Season 16, plus the drama between Porsha Williams and Drew Sidora.

Kandi said of Shamea, “I’m happy to see her doing her thing. I’ve been saying for a long time they should have had her on the show, and I’m glad finally that she’s able to be there and people get to see her for who she is.”

Burruss didn’t want to say too much on Porsha and Drew, explaining, “I don’t really have an opinion. I don’t want to side with one person over the other because right now for me, it’s all about showing love to all the girls because I really want them to have a great season.”

Kandi is actually working with Drew on an upcoming movie. She noted, “We just finished one, Shamea was in that one.”