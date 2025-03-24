Jason Momoa Is Manifesting ‘A Minecraft Movie’ Sequels! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Extra” was with Jason Momoa at an epic Mexico City fan event for “A Minecraft Movie.”

Jason dished on being in Mexico City for the first time and how cool it was making his grand entrance to the event with all the fans.

Momoa got into the Minecraft spirit wearing a llama hat and pink jacket as he came down the escalators, and afterward he told us, “This is so cool… Mexico is amazing, man.”

His co-star Jack Black even crashed the interview, giving him a big hug. Afterward, Jason gushed, “Best press tour I’ve ever been on. We’re just laughing having a good time. We just love this movie and he’s exceptional.”

Momoa said of Mexico City, “It's just the most beautiful people, the food is amazing, I’ve done quite a bit… I try to get out and experience everything… a lot of eating.”

Plus, Jason is already predicting a sequel (or two), telling us, “We’ll call it ‘Another Minecraft Movie’ and then we’ll call it ‘And Another Minecraft Movie.’”

We also spoke with Jack, who danced his way into the premiere wearing a Minecraft inspired button down shirt.

He told us, “The energy is electric here. I knew it would be because Mexico has always had such great heart when it comes to the arts.”

Jack added, “My band Tenacious D has come to Mexico and had the best shows and I could feel the energy before we even came out here, because there's just been a lot of love in the cinema with me and ‘School of Rock.’ There's a lot of love for ‘Escuela Rock,’ ‘Nacho Libre’ and I could feel it today, feel that same kind of love.”

Black added, “the love is reciprocal.”