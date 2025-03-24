Jamie Lee Curtis on 'Perfect' 'Freakier Friday’ & Seeing Lindsay Lohan as a Mom (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis attended the star-studded opening night of “Othello” on Broadway starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal.

She chatted with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi on the red carpet about Jake, who happens to hold a special place in her heart.

“I haven't been to an opening night of a massive Broadway production I don't think ever in my life. I'm from California, I'm an L.A. girl, and so I'm very rarely in New York and Jake is my godson and I happened to be… in New York when the play was opening.”

Jamie recalled saying, “I think I can be there. Can I score a ticket?”

Curtis said of the play, which is breaking box-office records, “I think that it shows that the arts, particularly live theater, Shakespeare, that the arts are incredibly important, and this play right now is incredibly important. It makes me happy and hopeful.”

She added, “The amount of money [it is making] isn't the draw for me, it's the import of the work and the art form being celebrated in such a massive way. It's simply a reflection of how much people want it.”

Jamie said she was excited to see Denzel as Othello, but couldn’t help but sing Jake’s praises for taking on the challenging role of Iago.

She shared, “Iago, I think, is the character in Shakespeare with the most words, and so to watch my friend who I've known since he was 5 years old, to be able to see the artist he's become and to be able to watch him take on something like Iago is very exciting.”

The actress also talked about her upcoming movie “Freakier Friday” with Lindsay Lohan.

“It's a perfect movie for right now,” she said. “It's happy, nostalgic, funny, bright, emotional, and I think people need that right now. I feel like we've hit the sweet spot.”

When asked what it was like to reunite with Lohan, she said, “Lindsay's a mama, Lindsay's focus is now a mama, so it’s like Jake — I've watched Lindsay grow up. I'm an old lady, and to be able to see two young people step into their adulthood in such a powerful way makes me feel like the human race is going to be okay.”

Curtis is a resident of Pacific Palisades, which was devastated in the L.A. wildfires. She said things are even worse than she first thought.