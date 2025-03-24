Getty Images

“Gossip Girl” alum Ed Westwick, 37, is now a dad!

On Monday, Westwick announced the birth of his son, his first child with wife Amy Jackson.

Along with a series of photos of their bundle of joy, he wrote on Instagram, “Welcome to the world, baby boy. Oscar Alexander Westwick 🤍.”

Their son is joining Amy’s son Andreas, 5, with ex George Panayiotou.

The pair broke the news that they were expecting in October.

At the time, the pair shared some maternity photos, with Amy writing on Instagram, “Mum & Dad.”

In the photos, Jackson wears a floor-length white gown that shows off her growing baby bump, while Ed wears a white T-shirt and black pants.

In one photo they embrace, while in another they walk together. A third pic has Ed smiling and lovingly touching her belly.

Their son’s arrival comes less than a year after they tied the knot in Italy.

In August, Amy gushed to People magazine, “For me, [marrying Westwick] means having a life partner to adventure with, to share love and support, to create a beautiful family and to have each other's backs throughout all of life's moments. It's about building a future together and creating endless memories, knowing that we are a team through it all."

She added, "I adore how Ed is with my son Andreas, and I can't wait to see him as a father one day, too."