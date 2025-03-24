‘Ghost Adventures’ Star Aaron Goodwin Breaks Silence After Wife’s Arrest

Instagram

“Ghost Adventures” host Aaron Goodwin, 48, is speaking out for the first time since his wife Victoria Goodwin, 32, was arrested for an alleged murder-for-hire plot.

Goodwin shared an image of a smiling, hands-out emoji and wrote on Instagram, “Thank you everyone for all the love and support through this emotionally trying time. It has really helped a lot and I appreciate you all.”

Fans offered support in the comments with messages like, “Love you madly Aaron! We are all behind you!” and “We love you and care about you! We’re all very happy nothing happened to you, and sending all the positive healing energy your way!”

TMZ reports, Victoria was arrested March 6 in Nevada for solicitation to commit murder and conspiracy to commit murder after she allegedly tried to hire a hitman to kill him.

The details are chilling. Victoria was allegedly texting with an inmate in Florida who was in charge of hiring the hitman. The messages reportedly included one that said, "Am I a bad person? Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce."

The plot was uncovered when corrections officers seized the inmate’s cell phone as contraband.

TMZ reports that Victoria planned to pay the hitman $11,515 for the murder and had already sent $2,500 upfront.

Police claim the plan was to have the hitman kill Aaron while he was shooting “Ghost Adventures” on location in California.

A police report obtained by People magazine also claims Victoria and the inmate, Grant Amato, texted about "how much they are in love" and that Goodwin insisted her husband “would not accept divorce."

When asked about the messages, Victoria allegedly said in the arrest report that she was “lonely” and having marriage problems. She claimed she did not want Aaron dead, and could not remember sending any messages about a hitman.

According to the arrest report, "She described herself of sometimes daydreaming of being in a different situation… Victoria expressed her feelings of wanting to be without Aaron and with Amato, which she described as fantasy or daydream."

TMZ previously reported Victoria is still in custody and being held on $100,000 bail.

After news broke of the alleged murder for hire plot, Aaron filed for divorce. The couple wed in 2020, but had their ceremony in 2022.

Us Weekly reports he asked to maintain his separate property and divide their community assets. Goodwin also wanted the cost of the community assets reimbursed, and to have his single status restored.

Soon after, however, he amended the divorce filing.

Us Weekly reports Aaron is now “seeking punitive and exemplary damages totaling more than $10,000.”

According to the court filing, obtained by the magazine, “[Victoria’s] conduct was extreme or outrageous with either the intention of or reckless disregard for, causing emotional distress to [Aaron]. [He] suffered severe or extreme emotional distress as the actual or proximate result of [her] conduct.”

He is also accusing his ex of assault and false imprisonment, stating she made Goodwin “feel apprehension of harmful or offensive behavior.” In the papers he alleges Victoria intended to “confine [him] within boundaries,” adding, “[Aaron] was conscious of the confinement or was harmed by it.”