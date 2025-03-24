Instagram

“The Bachelorette” alum Katie Thurston is now a married woman!

Over the weekend, Thurston tied the knot with comedian Jeff Arcuri in their backyard in New York City.

The ceremony was ultra private, with only their parents attending.

The wedding comes just days before Thurston undergoes treatment for stage 3 breast cancer.

Referencing her cancer battle, he told Us Weekly, “You would think it would cause more tribulation or problems between you, but it’s bonded us more than anything else, which is why we’re moving up the wedding a little bit… We’re getting married in two days.”

Along with some trial treatments, Thurston is scheduled to go through chemotherapy and surgery.

She shared, “It was so sweet. Obviously, we were wanting to plan a wedding and there’s a lot of emotions that come in with chemo and the impact and the health and we don’t know what the next year looks like. And one night he said, ‘I want to show you that I still love you and that I’m here to stay. I’ll get married to you tomorrow.’ We flew our parents in from Michigan and Washington State. We got our marriage license and a friend is just gonna marry us.”

The couple are planning to have a bigger celebration with friends once she beats cancer.

She noted, “It was this kind gesture of him saying, truly, in sickness and in health. He is proving that he’s here to stay. He shows up every day and he does it in ways that just continue to surprise.”

Jeff added, “I want to be able to be in the hospital with her and just be like, ‘My wife’s in there.’ There’s more power to that. I don’t want to be not with you for any of this.”

In February, Thurston broke the news of her breast cancer diagnosis.

In an Instagram post decorated with two upbeat selfies, Thurston, 34, announced, "Life update: I have breast cancer."

Referencing her stand-up comic fiancé Jeff Arcuri, she went on, "Yesterday I saw all the couples post their Valentines Day celebrations. I felt envious if I’m being honest. Jeff took me to Hawaii and after, we were going to travel the world before planting roots together in NYC finally. But instead, my Vday was spent coordinating a place to live as I have to go back to LA for more testing and treatment. I used my morning to figure out insurance for NYC and laws on preexisting conditions. I scheduled appointments for another biopsy, fertility, mental health, surgery, as well as meeting with my team to discuss the overall treatment plan, which will include chemo."

Katie and Jeff went public with their relationship in June.