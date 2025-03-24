‘Bachelor’ Finale: Grant’s Faces ‘Impossible’ Choice & His Mom Asks Him to Walk Away!

Disney/Anne Marie Fox

After eight weeks on a journey that started with 25 women, Grant Ellis is down to the final two ladies on “The Bachelor,” Litia and Juliana.

In the preview, Grant’s tears are flowing and the pressure is piling up thanks to his parents, as his mom asks him to walk away!

“Extra” recently spoke with Grant, who commented, “Obviously, it’s my decision, but my parents have known me longer than I have known myself, basically.”

He has to decide if he’s going to drop to one knee and pop the question, or maybe it’s all about to blow up in his face.

Despite everything that’s going down, Grant told us, “I can say I’m happy, I am very happy with the outcome of how things went, and if I had to redo it, I would do it again.”