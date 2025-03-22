Wendy Williams Is 'Better Than Good,' Declares, 'I Deserve Freedom, Darling'

Getty Images

The hot topic is Wendy Williams — and she is continuing to assert her mental stability to anyone who will listen!

The former talk show host, who has been battling both a conservatorship and the public perception that she is suffering from cognitive decline, was spotted out to lunch on Friday in NYC.

After dining with two pals at Michael's on W. 55th Street in Midtown Manhattan, she spoke exclusively to Page Six, saying, “I am fabulous. I’m better than good, but have been accused to being otherwise."

Williams, 60, used a scooter to leave the hot spot.

She went on to declare, “I am very much alive. I deserve freedom, darling.”

Looking slim and trim and wearing a jacket trimmed in purple fur and fuzzy Uggs, she replied to a compliment about her looks by volunteering that she had had lipo and a boob job at 31. "My body's holding up well!"

More than a week ago, spotted by Published Draft photographers leaving her memory care facility the Coterie, Williams said that what was going on in her life was, "Happiness. Freedom."

On Monday, March 10, Wendy dropped a “help” note out her fifth-floor window at an assisted living facility before being escorted by police and an ambulance to Lenox Hill Hospital to take a capacity test, which she passed.

She told “The View,” “I needed a breath of fresh air. I needed to see the doctor, so that’s why I went to the hospital,” adding she had bloodwork done for her thyroid condition as well.

Williams continued, “It was my choice to get an independent evaluation on my incapacitation, which I don’t have it,” saying indignantly, “How dare they say I have incapacitation. I do not!”