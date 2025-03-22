Hallmark Star Brennan Elliott Mourns Loss of Wife to Cancer: 'You Are Free!

Getty Images

Hallmark star Brennan Elliott is sharing heartbreaking news with his fans — his wife has lost her battle with gastric cancer at 45.

In a March 22 Instagram post, he announced Camilla Row, a clinical psychologist, had died, writing, "There is no easy way to say this but I know my wife @camilla_row would have wanted me to thank every person from all over the world who prayed for her overthe last 8 years she suffered immeasurably trying to survive and live with #stage4gastriccancer.It is with a soul crushing devastated heart that my beloved wife #cami passed away at 5:28 this morning."

"Our babies and I lost our rock," he went on, "a person who not only was the love of my life,my soulmate,my best friend and lover but the toughest strongest fearless person I have ever met in my life and the greatest mother to her babies. The pain she endured only I might know but assure all who loved her she is in peace with no more pain. You are with the lord now my queen!🙏🙏. You are free! Heaven is a far better place with you in it my love. THANKYOU for being the best wife,mother and friend I’ve ever known. What you did for the #gastriccancer community was immeasurable, but what you did for me as a man will last forever. For any of you who met or knew her your life was blessed because of her presence. I love and am in love and will always be in love with you my baby! I know u r dancing and are on vacation in heaven and free from the grips of cancer. When the lord calls me and it’s my time I will c u in heaven and we will start dancing again.!!🙏🙏 I will always be your hot mess!😂"

He concluded the touching message with, "Missing you on this plane forever but will c u soon! THANKYOU Cami for being YOU!"

Fans knew about Camilla's struggle. In 2022, he had confided, "Those closest to me know that my Wife Cami has had several bouts with cancer in the past but now she embarks on a new journey as a Stage IV metastatic gastric cancer patient. There is no one I consider braver, stronger, more Fearless even when you’re Faced with a sinister opponent who never plays fair. Even after countless surgeries and chemotherapy rounds, She forges ahead into spring taking on the one of the most aggressive types of chemotherapy and immunotherapy. As you all know me to be a very private person, this feels scary and exposing but If there is any hope that her story can help Even one person, then her cancer Experience Was Not Done in vain. Please keep @Camilla_row in your prayers."