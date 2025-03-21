‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Whodunit Heats Up Amid Wild Gone-Viral Moments

Fabio Lovino/HBO

“The White Lotus” Season 3 has obsessed fans once again trying to figure out the crazy characters’ hidden agendas and a whodunit.

So far in Thailand, we’ve seen shocking nudity, brotherly love, Sam Rockwell’s crazy cameo with the world’s wildest sex monologue, and those gone-viral Parker Posey moments!

“Extra” talked to Variety’s senior TV features editors Emily Longeretta about how the series is resurrecting water cooler TV.

“Every week the show is getting more and more exciting,” Emily said. “I think a lot of that is Mike White's writing. The storyline continues to get wilder.”

She added, “It is bringing back appointment TV… people are sharing memes Sunday night or Monday morning.”

Longeretta pointed out, “Everything that comes out of Parker Posey's mouth could be on a T-shirt… and I want to buy all those T-shirts!”

Then there is the ongoing mystery surrounding devious Greg, the husband of Jennifer Coolidge’s dearly departed character Tanya.

Emily dished, “Greg’s storyline is the one storyline that continues from the past seasons. We don’t know what is going to happen, which is the joy of ‘The White Lotus.’”

This Sunday on HBO and Max we get a little bit closer to finding out who pulled the trigger when it comes to that floating corpse from episode one!