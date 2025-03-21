Getty Images

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt are putting their love on display.

Days after the pair sparked dating headlines, Pete showed up on her Instagram Stories!

In the video, the Nickelodeon show “Rugrats” is playing on a small TV, then Pete walks through the door in a white bathrobe.

His timing couldn’t be more perfect, right on cue, just at the end of the opening credits.

Instagram

Earlier this week, Page Six reported Davidson, 31, was dating model and food influencer Hewitt, 29, who has 1 million followers on Instagram.

A source told the outlet that Pete is “very happy” in his relationship with the “non-celebrity.”

Over the years, Davidson has romanced high-profile women including Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber, Phoebe Dynevor, Margaret Qualley, and Kate Beckinsale.

The insider added that his new girlfriend is “very different from anybody else he’s ever dated before,” adding, “She respects Pete and his desire for privacy.”

According to the insider, Pete’s mom Amy Waters Davidson and his sister Casey Davidson “approve of this relationship and love seeing Pete so happy.”

DailyMail.com has just published photos of Pete and Elsie packing on the PDA at a luxury beachfront hotel in Palm Beach on Saturday.