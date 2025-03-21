Kelly Clarkson Gets Personal Celebrating 1,000th Episode After Absence: ‘I’ve Lost, Alone, a Lot’

Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson returned to her talk show just in time for a very important milestone!

The singer just resumed hosting duties on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Tuesday after an unexplained absence.

On Thursday, Kelly celebrated the show’s 1000th episode with a heartfelt speech.

She started off by telling the audience, “Our show premiered on September 9th, 2019, with the help of some great friends. Over the next five and a half years, we have made 999 episodes. I cannot believe today marks the 1,000th. It’s crazy.”

Clarkson gushed over the big stars and everyday heroes that have been featured on the show, adding, “We created a community and supported each other through a lot of ups and downs, a lot of ups and downs personally as well.”

Kelly reflected on hosting during the pandemic, as well as sending audience members on some big trips over the years, adding, “I hosted the show with an eye patch and with my leg in a cast, and those were two different shows… ’cause that's who I am.”

She insisted, “My producers learned that I wasn't joking when I told them that I love magic like a 10-year-old, and that I also can't cook. I told them in the beginning,” adding, “Still can't cook."

Clarkson looked back at celebrating holidays like Halloween and Christmas, and having lots of furry friends onstage.

The show even changed locations at one point, moving from L.A. to NYC. “I love it here!” she said.

Other fun locations included the White House, her Montana ranch, and even her own backyard.

“For 1,000 episodes, we have laughed together, we have cried together with beautiful stories, sang together with some people, danced together, celebrated, and competed together,” she shared.

The star added, “I've lost, alone, a lot." When the audience reacted sympathetically, she said, “It’s okay,” without going into further detail.

Kelly continued, “And along the way, we found comfort in one another. And looking back, we are all incredibly proud of what we've built and the community we've created.”

She explained, “We started with the intention of making connections and bringing people together, and it feels like we've been doing just that. And even though I still can't cook,” she said, adding, “Sorry, kids. Thank you, Postmates. I'm grateful to everyone who has been a part of this journey.”

Kelly has been through a lot since the show launched, including finalizing her contentious divorce with Brandon Blackstock. She has also been on a health journey, losing a significant amount of weight with help from a weight-loss drug.

As for Kelly’s absence, it started on March 3 when Simu Liu, who was slated as a guest, stepped in to host “The Kelly Clarkson Show” last minute. Kelly returned to host on March 4, but then took a break.

The show enlisted stars like Brooke Shields, Wanda Sykes and Molly Sims to fill in while she was gone.

TMZ sources say, "Kelly herself is completely fine. She's been dealing with a personal matter that does not directly involve her."

A source at Entertainment Weekly added that Kelly was not sick.