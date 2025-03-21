Jack Black Reacts to Possibly Being Batman with Jason Momoa's Lobo (Exclusive)

Jack Black and Jason Momoa chatted with “Extra’s” special correspondent Jake Hamilton ahead of their new blockbuster “Minecraft.”

Just as they sat down for the interview, it was announced that Jack is returning to host “Saturday Night Live” with musical guests Elton John and Brandi Carlile.

Jack said of the gig, “It's been like 19 years since I was on that show. I hosted way back in the ’80s or whenever it was, so it's exciting to be asked back… Looking forward to mixing it up with a whole new generation of ‘SNL’-ers. All those kids are new, they weren’t there when I was there last. Only one who was there was Kenan — what a marathon runner.”

As for Elton, Black said, “I’ll do whatever Elton tells me to do. I hope we get to mix it up a little bit,” before breaking out into a Tenacious D style rendition of “Tiny Dancer.”

Jake also had to find out the answer to the burning question: “What does it feel like to be in a Jason Momoa and Jack Black man sandwich?”

The two stars hilariously obliged wrapping Jake in a giant embrace, which Jason described as, “A nice big hug,” also quipping, "It's a little soft and a little hard."

"It's worth the price of admission," Jack agreed, adding, "We don't give those man sandwiches out very often. You're the first one to ever receive a Jack Black-Jason Momoa man sandwich."

Momoa chimed in, "You're the meat in our man sandwich, bro."

Jack kept it going, "We're just the bread, squeezing your meat together."

Hamilton said it was “heaven” and a “career peak” for him, joking that he might just retire.

“Minecraft” brings the best-selling video game to life, and Jason and Jack shared what games and activities they were into as teens.

Jack was into BMX bikes, skateboarding, surfing and body surfing, while Jason revealed he liked to skateboard as a kid and could even do tricks!

"I did some skateboarding too," Jack shared, "but I couldn't do any tricks. I just, like, used it as a form of transportation."

Jason said he still skates, sharing, “I have a half pipe at my house.” He said he can still get air, but admitted, "It hurts a little bit more now. I'm pretty big, bro."

Jason's surfing skills are equally impressive — he once towed into a 20-foot wave! "I've never paddled in anything, I don't think, bigger than 6-foot in Hawaii. It gets pretty big. There's a certain breed that can be in there. Eight-foot Hawaiian wave is pretty big... When you're towing in, it's basically riding a mountain. It's like snowboarding, you just get out of the way."

As for video games, Jack said, “My first gig was an Atari commercial, Activision, Pitfall. I was big on the early Atari games, loved Pitfall. I believed in the product I was selling there.”

Jason, however, was all about “Street Fighter” back then.

Plus, Jason has been tapped to play Lobo for DC, but since James Gunn hasn’t announced his Batman, we had to ask Jack Black if he might take up the Caped Crusader role.

Jack joked, “Something tells me I’m not going to get that phone call, but you never know.”