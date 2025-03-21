‘Hacks’: Hannah Einbinder Teases Ava & Deborah’s Face-Off in S4 (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Ava and Deborah are facing off!

The nine-time Emmy winning “Hacks” is back for Season 4 and picking up right where Season 3 ended.

“Extra” spoke with star Hannah Einbinder about what’s in store as her character Ava Daniels and Jean Smart’s Deborah Vance duke it out after Ava’s ultimatum — some might say blackmail!

Hannah shared, “It was cool to kind of be able to track the emotional arc and sort of like really keep that momentum building and building and building until their face-off in the premiere episode of Season 4.”

After pressuring Deborah for the head writer position on her new late-night show, Ava has put their relationship aside for a knock-down, drag-out war.

Hannah quipped, “It’s kind of like ‘let the games begin’ vibes, like they are head-to-head and they’re battling and it’s fun to watch.”

Ava has turned into an absolute shark this season, which is “really fun” for Hannah to embody.

She explained, ”I think Ava has a goofiness and kind like a slapstick like kind of awkward energy to her at times when she’s talking to women. She can be dorpie and it’s nice to see her get serious and step into a different energy.”

Einbinder also opened up about her close relationship with co-star Jean Smart, who plays Deborah.

Hannah said, “She really sets the tone on set and she took me under her wing and was so inclusive and caring and like bringing me into like a closeness, very, very immediately and I really appreciate it.”

“It’s really cool to be in each other’s lives beyond the show,” Einbinder noted. “Like two nights ago, we were like at her son’s play for his high school performance. I cherish those moments. It’s the thrill of my life.”

Hannah also showed her appreciation to the cast and crew of the show, saying, “We have such a vibrant and deep sense of community on set… It’s like a really rewarding thing to be a part of and it’s not lost on me how rare it is.”

Could there be another season of Hacks?

Einbinder answered, “I know like they’ve envisioned five seasons. That’s their hope. I think that’s right if that’s right for the story and the characters, but love to work with this group of people forever.”