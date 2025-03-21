George Foreman, Boxing — and Grilling — Great, Dies at 76

Getty Images

Boxing icon George Foreman has died at 76.

On Friday, his family posted the news of his passing on his official Instagram account, writing, "Our hearts are broken. With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr. who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025 surrounded by loved ones. A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose."



It went on, "A humanitarian, an Olympian, and two time heavyweight champion of the world, He was deeply respected — a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name — for his family."



"We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers, and kindly ask for privacy as we honor the extraordinary life of a man we were blessed to call our own," it concluded.

The post was illustrated with a photo showing Foreman with his 11 surviving children and his wife of 40 years.

Foreman's career was the stuff of legend. A two-time world heavyweight champion — the second time in a long-shot bid at the age of 45 — he was also won gold at the Olympics.

His pro boxing record included 81 fights with 76 wins, 68 of those by knockout.

He parlayed his famous name into a business empire anchored by his signature grills, which earned him an estimated several hundred million dollars.

His grills were not his only creations to bear his name — all five of his sons were named George Foreman, which he said he chose to do so they'd always have something in common.