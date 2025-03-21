Élodie Yung Teases Thony & Jorge’s Evolving Relationship in ‘Cleaning Lady’ Season 4 (Exclusive)

Jeff Neumann/FOX

“The Cleaning Lady” Season 4 is kicking off next week!

“Extra” spoke with Élodie Yung, who plays lead character Thony, a surgeon forced to become a cleaning lady for a drug cartel after witnessing a murder and needs money for her sick son.

The season, Thony has a new job!

Yung teased, “So far, she was kind of a pawn, between the FBI and the mob and this season. She had the opportunity, which is saving the head of the cartel and in exchange she’s asking to become the mob doctor.”

Th position is bring her close to the cartel boss Jorge, played by Santiago Cabrera.

Cabrera shared, “That goes into some very interesting directors and they have a real connection there.”

Yung noted that their relationship will “evolve,” adding, “She sees the father in him and some of the responsibility he takes on and I think she gets to slowly appreciate him a bit more.”