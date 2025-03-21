Instagram

Bachelor Nation’s Serene Russell and Brendan Morais are dating!

On Wednesday, the two went public with their relationship on Instagram.

Along with posting a series of photos of the two of them together, including one of them holding hands, Serene captioned the post with a simple white heart emoji.

In one of the snaps, Serene is kissing Brendan on the cheek!

Russell was a contestant on Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor.”

Serene previously was engaged to Brandon Jones after meeting on “Bachelor in Paradise.” They split less than a year later.

In the spring of 2023, Serene and Brandon announced their broken engagement, saying, “After many months, today we have ultimately decided to end our engagement. We have tried to work privately on our relationship which has been incredibly challenging in the public eye. This has been immensely hard to accept and painful, as there is a lot of love between the two of us. We are deeply hurting and can only ask that there be no hate. The best path for us at this time is to try and move forward and heal from this as individuals.”

Morais was a contestant on Tayshia Adams’ season of “The Bachelorette.”