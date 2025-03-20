Rachel Zegler on ‘Snow White’ Scuba Training & Why She’s Similar to Doc! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Rachel Zegler talked “Snow White” with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour while playing a fun game of “Mirror, Mirror”!

She shared that her favorite memory from making the movie was getting to do scuba training for a moment when she falls into the water, an experience that was “life-changing” for her.

“I did spend about two weeks learning how to scuba dive for that one second of footage where I fall into the water. I met this lovely man named Pete who is ex-Navy who essentially taught me how to scuba dive, and I was attached to him at like 40 meters down under the water, learning how to regulate, learning how to breathe, and it was honestly such a life-changing… I’ve never done something like that before, so that was pretty cool and magical.”

As for her “favorite song of them all” at the moment, she said, “‘LoveDrug’ from the new Lady Gaga album, from ‘Mayhem.’”

She explained, “Everybody out there knows I love Lady Gaga so much, and when she put that new album out and we were on tour, it was like something to listen to on all of my flights. Really obsessed with ‘Love Drug.’”

In terms of who is the “fairest of them all” in her own life, Rachel gushed, “My mom's the most beautiful person in the world, the most beautiful woman in the world, most beautiful heart — she's the best.”

When it comes to which of Snow White’s friends she’s the most similar to, Rachel says she’s definitely a Doc!

“I'm a bit of a Doc,” she said. “I'm a bit of the practical realist, sometimes to a fault.”

Zegler continued, “I need facts and spreadsheets and schedules. I have a color-coded schedule that everybody makes fun of me for, so I feel like I'm a bit of a Doc.”

She also dished on singing in the film, saying, “There's nothing more fun than getting to sing as a Disney princess in the costume surrounded by all of these super talented people who are firing on all cylinders.”